Thought Leadership
Real-Time Data: The Foundation of Agentic AI
17Dec
10 AM GMT / 11 AM CET
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The value of an AI agent comes down to one question: how current is the data it acts on?
In the age of agentic AI, the time between when something happens in your business and when your AI knows about it is the gap that separates competitive from obsolete.
This session makes the case for real-time data as a strategic business priority. We will look at why data latency shapes AI performance, how leading enterprises think about low-latency data at scale and what the path to real-time AI looks like for your organization.
You'll learn:
- Why the speed of your data is now a driver of AI business outcomes
- How real-time data changes what AI agents can do for your customers and operations
- What separates the enterprise AI programs that deliver from those that disappoint
Speakers
Maria HoSenior Product Marketing Manager, Data Engineering, Snowflake
Saptarshi MukherjeeSenior Director of Product Management, Snowflake
Keith GaputisPrincipal Data Platform Architect, Applied Field Engineering, Snowflake
Ivan KepesSoftware Engineering Manager, Cboe Global Markets