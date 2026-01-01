From Pilot to Production: The Manufacturing Roadmap to Agentic AI

Manufacturing is further along the AI curve than most industries — but being further along doesn't mean being further ahead at scale. IT, OT, and IoT data often still sit in separate systems, none unified for an agent to act across.

New primary research from Omdia/Informa TechTarget, commissioned by Snowflake, reveals a sector experimenting aggressively but converting inconsistently: 52% of manufacturers already have live AI in supply chain or operations, yet 43% cite fragmented data as the primary barrier to scale.

This session unpacks what the research means for manufacturing leaders — and lays out the four-stage roadmap companies that have scaled have followed.



What you'll learn:

• What the research reveals about manufacturing's AI reality: adoption rates, where investment is flowing, and the structural barriers blocking scale

• Why the IT/OT/IoT fragmentation barrier causes pilot-project failure, and why agents can't act on data they can't see

• The four-stage