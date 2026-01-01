Connected Asset Intelligence: How Manufacturing Leaders Are Reducing Downtime, Accelerating Design and Growing Service Revenue The manufacturers seeing the biggest gains from connected assets aren't just collecting more data, they're acting on it in real time. This is enabling better experience for their customers, leading to increased margins and customer lifetime value. For most, fragmented data remains the biggest barrier. Field telemetry, maintenance records, warranty data and technician notes all live in separate systems. Without a unified foundation, AI models can't train reliably, service teams stay reactive and the quality feedback loop between the field and the design floor never closes. In this webinar, Snowflake joins Deloitte to show how leading manufacturers have built Connected Asset Intelligence: a unified AI Data Cloud purpose-built for AI. Key topics include: Predict and prevent failures: How manufacturers are unifying sensor streams, maintenance histories and repair documentation to shift from reactive dispatch to proactive service.

How manufacturers are unifying sensor streams, maintenance histories and repair documentation to shift from reactive dispatch to proactive service. Close the quality feedback loop: How field fault signals, warranty data and technician notes feed directly back into next-generation product design using Cortex AI — accelerating root cause analysis and reducing recall exposure.

How field fault signals, warranty data and technician notes feed directly back into next-generation product design using Cortex AI — accelerating root cause analysis and reducing recall exposure. Build new service revenue streams: How manufacturers are packaging field intelligence as paid data products and distributing AI-powered applications directly to their networks without exposing raw data and generating new revenue streams. Walk away with a clear picture of what Connected Asset Intelligence looks like in production — and a practical playbook for turning your installed base into an intelligent, revenue-generating asset.