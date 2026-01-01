Agents Can't Improve What They Don't Understand: New Research from 400 Data and Tech Leaders

AI agents can now turn a plain-language question into a working query. Getting answers that actually help the business is harder. New research from MIT Technology Review Insights, based on a survey of 400 executives, finds that more than half of agent insights aren't helping the business, and 55% of executives point to a lack of business context as the main reason.

Join leaders from Microsoft, Accenture and Snowflake as they dig into what the research found and what it means for your analytics strategy. You'll hear what organizations seeing measurably better results are doing differently, and what it takes to give your agents the business context they need.

The panel will cover:

