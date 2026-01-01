Demo
What's New in Snowflake
A guide to Snowflake’s latest innovations
15Dec
10:00 AM GMT / 11:00 AM CET
Register Now
Join us for “What’s New in Snowflake,” a webinar designed to keep you at the forefront of the latest features and capabilities in Snowflake.
We will showcase the most impactful product announcements from Snowflake's biggest events, like Snowflake Expedition.
You’ll leave the session with a clear understanding of powerful new capabilities and the practical steps to integrate them into your workflows.
In this session, you will:
Discover the latest features and enhancements in Snowflake
Watch practical demos of the features
Learn key strategies to integrate these features into your existing workflow