Governed SAP Data on Snowflake, Built for AI: Technical Deep Dive

SAP and Snowflake are partnering to bring the mission-critical business processes and data together with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

In this technical webinar, you will see how teams can unify SAP and non-SAP data, reduce duplication with zero-copy sharing and build a governed foundation that is ready for analytics and AI.

What you will get in this session:

Unify SAP and non-SAP data to create a trusted enterprise data foundation

Preserve business context with governance using a semantically rich foundation built for AI and analytics

Watch a live demo of zero-copy data sharing between SAP Business Data Cloud and Snowflake

Learn from Siemens Energy on their approach to unifying their data foundation with SAP and Snowflake

👉 Save your seat for the live demo and Siemens Energy case study.