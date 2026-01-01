Demo
Governed SAP Data on Snowflake, Built for AI: Technical Deep Dive
SAP and Snowflake are partnering to bring the mission-critical business processes and data together with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.
1Dec
10 AM GMT / 11 AM CET
Register Now
SAP and Snowflake are partnering to bring the mission-critical business processes and data together with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.
In this technical webinar, you will see how teams can unify SAP and non-SAP data, reduce duplication with zero-copy sharing and build a governed foundation that is ready for analytics and AI.
What you will get in this session:
- Unify SAP and non-SAP data to create a trusted enterprise data foundation
- Preserve business context with governance using a semantically rich foundation built for AI and analytics
- Watch a live demo of zero-copy data sharing between SAP Business Data Cloud and Snowflake
- Learn from Siemens Energy on their approach to unifying their data foundation with SAP and Snowflake
👉 Save your seat for the live demo and Siemens Energy case study.
Speakers
Dr. Fabian Gampfer Principal AI Specialist, Snowflake
Benedikt Engel Sr. Solution Engineer, Snowflake
Sourendra Banerjee Lead Data & Platform Architecture, Siemens Energy