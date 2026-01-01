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Demo

Governed SAP Data on Snowflake, Built for AI: Technical Deep Dive

SAP and Snowflake are partnering to bring the mission-critical business processes and data together with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

1Dec
10 AM GMT / 11 AM CET

Register Now

SAP and Snowflake are partnering to bring the mission-critical business processes and data together with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

In this technical webinar, you will see how teams can unify SAP and non-SAP data, reduce duplication with zero-copy sharing and build a governed foundation that is ready for analytics and AI.

What you will get in this session:

 

  • Unify SAP and non-SAP data to create a trusted enterprise data foundation
  • Preserve business context with governance using a semantically rich foundation built for AI and analytics
  • Watch a live demo of zero-copy data sharing between SAP Business Data Cloud and Snowflake
  • Learn from Siemens Energy on their approach to unifying their data foundation with SAP and Snowflake

 

👉  Save your seat for the live demo and Siemens Energy case study.

Speakers

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Dr. Fabian Gampfer Principal AI Specialist, Snowflake
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Benedikt Engel Sr. Solution Engineer, Snowflake
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Sourendra Banerjee Lead Data & Platform Architecture, Siemens Energy