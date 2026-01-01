Choose the Right Streaming Pattern to Make Your Data AI Ready
Get your streaming architecture right so your agents act on fresh, governed data.
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Agents can only act on the data they have and stale data means wrong decisions. Data freshness is not just a pipeline metric; it is a prerequisite for trustworthy AI.
Snowflake offers several streaming paths, and the differences are not always obvious. Choosing the wrong one adds latency, cost or unnecessary infrastructure.
Join our next Power Up session to discover when to use each streaming option and when a simpler pattern is enough. You will leave with a clear decision framework and guidance for matching the right pattern to the right use case.
In this session, you will learn how to:
Pick the right streaming path for your use case: Use a decision framework covering required latency, source shape, in-flight processing needs and destination.
Ingest streaming data natively with Datastream: See Snowflake's managed, Kafka-wire-compatible streaming service in action, from producer connection to measured latency.
Transform data before it lands: Watch in-flight streaming transformation shape event data inside a Datastream pipeline before it reaches your table.
Avoid common streaming anti-patterns: Learn when not to introduce streaming infrastructure and when scheduled ingestion is enough.