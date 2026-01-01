Choose the Right Streaming Pattern to Make Your Data AI Ready

Agents can only act on the data they have and stale data means wrong decisions. Data freshness is not just a pipeline metric; it is a prerequisite for trustworthy AI.

Snowflake offers several streaming paths, and the differences are not always obvious. Choosing the wrong one adds latency, cost or unnecessary infrastructure.

Join our next Power Up session to discover when to use each streaming option and when a simpler pattern is enough. You will leave with a clear decision framework and guidance for matching the right pattern to the right use case.

In this session, you will learn how to: