Snowflake Warehouses and Compute - Scaling and Optimizing Your Workload

Join Snowflake for a Centene Lunch & Learn on November 10th, 2026 at 12:00pm CT! In this exclusive session for Centene, you’ll learn more about Snowflake and how you can scale Snowflake Warehouses to optimize your workload. You’ll interact with Centene’s Snowflake team and help shape future learning sessions.

This session is one of many in a series of Lunch and Learn sessions for Centene for the Snowflake end-user community. These sessions are a way for you to learn more about the Snowflake platform and how to leverage its unique features to help you gain the insights and analysis that you need.

Agenda