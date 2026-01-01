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Demo

Agentic ML in Action

Train, Deploy and Monitor ML Models with Snowflake CoCo

10Dec
10 AM GMT / 11 AM CET

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Learn how to go from a blank notebook to a monitored production model using natural language. In this session, see how Snowflake CoCo automates the ML lifecycle — helping teams accelerate everything from data exploration and model training to deployment and monitoring — all through conversation. Learn how agentic ML development collapses machine learning operations (MLOps) from weeks to minutes.

See how to use simple prompts with Snowflake CoCo to:
 

  • Create a fully reproducible notebook with visualizations and analyses
  • Build and manage features using Snowflake Feature Store, including guided suggestions on next steps
  • Serve features and models in production on a single platform with built-in lineage and versioning

Speakers

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Doris LeeSenior Product Manager, Snowflake
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Lucy ZhuPrincipal Product Marketing Manager - AI / ML, Snowflake