Skip to content
Customer Webinar

SPN Pulse Q4

9Dec
03:00 PM CET

Register Now

EMEA PARTNERS - BE ON THE PULSE! 

Join us virtually on December 9th, 2026, for the Q4 edition of SPN Pulse EMEA! Get exclusive insights from the Snowflake team about business, technical and marketing updates relevant for you!

Agenda and more info to come!

 

Speakers

Person alt text
Lorenzo OnoratiRVP, Partnerships, EMEA South , Snowflake
Person alt text
Lourenco MelloSr. Director, Product and Partner Marketing, EMEA , Snowflake
Person alt text
Oleg BascurovDirector, Partner Solution Engineering EMEA , Snowflake