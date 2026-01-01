Customer Webinar
SPN Pulse Q4
9Dec
03:00 PM CET
Register Now
EMEA PARTNERS - BE ON THE PULSE!
Join us virtually on December 9th, 2026, for the Q4 edition of SPN Pulse EMEA! Get exclusive insights from the Snowflake team about business, technical and marketing updates relevant for you!
Agenda and more info to come!
Speakers
Lorenzo OnoratiRVP, Partnerships, EMEA South , Snowflake
Lourenco MelloSr. Director, Product and Partner Marketing, EMEA , Snowflake
Oleg BascurovDirector, Partner Solution Engineering EMEA , Snowflake