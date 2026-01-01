How to Build & Share AI/BI Dashboards in Snowflake

Most BI tools come with license fees. Analysts have to know the tool well or learn how to use it to make great dashboards. The analyst rebuilds metrics in each dashboard, then fields ad-hoc questions the dashboard cannot answer.

Now, anyone can build dashboards directly in Snowflake. Viewers don't need a license to sign in and view the data. Pair it with a Cortex Agent and users can now see the dashboard and ask questions all in one place: Snowflake CoWork.

In this webinar, you will learn how to create Snowflake's new Dashboards, tie a Cortex Agent to it, and share it with other users.

You'll walk away understanding the new Dashboards feature, who can build and view these Dashboards, which Snowflake CoCo skills can help with the building process, and some other cool tips and tricks.