DCS Partner Program Evolution Israel Partner Webinar

We are pleased to invite our Israel partners to an exclusive partner enablement webinar focused on the evolution of Snowflake’s Data Cloud Services (DCS) Partner Program.

Building on the latest SPN Live Series | Partner Programs Update, this session will provide an overview of the updated Services Partner Program, including changes to its pillars, tiering principles, key timelines, and partner processes. We will also highlight the documentation and training resources available to help partners prepare and take action.

We look forward to connecting with our Israel partner community, strengthening our collaboration, and answering your questions about the next phase of the DCS Partner Program.

Save your spot

Register to join the webinar and bring your questions about the evolving DCS Partner Program.

Agenda