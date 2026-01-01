Rethinking Cloud Migration: From Technical Transitions to Business Transformation

While some organizations stop at a basic "lift and shift" of their IT infrastructure, the full potential of cloud migration offers so much more. The true benefits emerge with a strategic cloud transformation. Forward-thinking organizations are harnessing the power of cloud migration to drive innovation, boost customer satisfaction, supercharge their bottom line and prepare for the benefits of AI.

Download this white paper to learn about:

Hidden drivers that separate successful cloud migrations from the rest

The most effective migration strategies for your unique business needs

How AI and automation can turbocharge your cloud journey and reduce costs

Authored by Fawad Qureshi, Snowflake Global Field CTO