We're proud to be recognized as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Lakehouse Platforms. [Insert Gartner market definition, verbatim from the published report.]

The Agentic Control Plane

Your data lives across platforms, systems of record and storage layers, spread across clouds and regions. Teams spend time moving it just to work on it, and every move breaks governance and meaning, adding cost and risk to agentic workflows. Snowflake's AI Data Cloud unifies it all into one fully interoperable architecture, eliminating data movement and vendor lock-in so you can safely orchestrate multi-agent workflows across your enterprise data estate.

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