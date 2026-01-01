Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming how organizations operate, and one of the most impactful advances is the emergence of data agents.

A specialized category of AI agents, data agents combine data and tools to deliver accurate, grounded insights by orchestrating retrieval and interpretation across structured, semistructured, and unstructured sources. Unlike static dashboards or scripted automation, these agents dynamically select the most relevant data sources and analytical methods, making them well suited for enterprise-grade, diverse data environments.

Leveraging data agents at scale requires thoughtful planning and strategic investments, including reliable data quality, well-defined governance processes, and infrastructure that ensures scalability and security. Without these foundations, agent outcomes risk being inaccurate, incomplete, or noncompliant.

The goal of this TDWI Checklist Report is to provide organizations with a practical framework for evaluating their readiness to deploy data agents. By following the eight steps outlined in this guide, organizations can build a foundation for trustworthy, scalable, and strategically aligned agent deployments.