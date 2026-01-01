Data Strategies and Foundations
for Modern Data Management
It is challenging—yet exciting—to compete, collaborate, innovate, and drive efficient business and IT operations in today’s roller-coaster world of continuous changes.
Organizations of all sizes need to harness the power of data to make smart decisions and improve outcomes. Advanced analytics, AI, and natural language interaction with multimodal data are intensifying data management demands. It is therefore essential for organizations to articulate clear, comprehensive, and flexible data strategies and establish the right foundation for modern data management.
This TDWI Best Practices Report identifies current challenges organizations are facing and shared modernization priorities for achieving data-driven business objectives. The report offers best practices for updating strategies and data processes and taking advantage of technology progress in tools, platforms, and services.
Download to learn:
- The most pressing priorities for modernizing data management
- How AI trends are affecting data strategies
- The importance of data observability and increased interest in data fabrics and the data mesh
- Advice for assessing the value of DataOps and AI-driven automation
- Recommended best practices for modernizing your data strategies and data management