It is challenging—yet exciting—to compete, collaborate, innovate, and drive efficient business and IT operations in today’s roller-coaster world of continuous changes.

Organizations of all sizes need to harness the power of data to make smart decisions and improve outcomes. Advanced analytics, AI, and natural language interaction with multimodal data are intensifying data management demands. It is therefore essential for organizations to articulate clear, comprehensive, and flexible data strategies and establish the right foundation for modern data management.

This TDWI Best Practices Report identifies current challenges organizations are facing and shared modernization priorities for achieving data-driven business objectives. The report offers best practices for updating strategies and data processes and taking advantage of technology progress in tools, platforms, and services.

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