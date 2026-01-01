Why Most Cloud Migrations Stop Too Early

Most cloud migration playbooks were built for infrastructure: servers, networks, applications. The data warehouse gets treated as a downstream concern, and that's where migrations break. Reports come back wrong after go-live, pipelines fail against the new schema and the remediation work was never planned, budgeted or staffed.

This ebook covers both migration tracks in one place. You'll learn how to:

Plan a large-scale cloud migration: Discovery, dependency mapping, sequencing and risk planning

Assess your data estate before execution begins, so scope surprises surface early

Choose a data warehouse migration strategy: lift-and-shift, virtualization, modernization or a phased approach

Follow platform-specific paths for Teradata, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift and Oracle, with realistic timelines and common pitfalls

Test and validate the right way, including query result parity testing and business sign-off

Optimize after cutover, and chart the path from migrated warehouse to AI Data Cloud

The ebook also includes a planning checklist, a complexity scoring worksheet, SQL syntax references for Teradata and SQL Server, and a migration glossary.