Transforming Travel and Hospitality Businesses with AI: 5 Strategies for Success



The travel industry is booming again, with air traffic hitting record highs and travelers taking longer, more frequent trips. But with this growth comes greater complexity and higher stakes. How can travel and hospitality businesses keep up?

Discover how some of the world’s leading organizations are using AI and data to:

Optimize operations and passenger flows in real time

Make smarter, faster decisions with enhanced data visibility

Deliver personalized experiences at scale

Create unified guest profiles for superior service

Share data seamlessly to improve sales performance

With real-world spotlights on customers like Sydney Airport, Accor and Pizza Hut, this book looks at the common challenges that companies are facing today and offers actionable strategies to help them stay competitive in an always-evolving industry.