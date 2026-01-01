The Snowflake Life Sciences
Playbook for AI, Apps and Data Collaboration
Exploring 4 key industry use cases and over 10 leading AI, apps and data solutions
For life sciences organizations leveraging the full power of data, AI and apps has never been more critical. In this playbook, we discuss how life sciences organizations can solve pressing business and clinical challenges from accelerating drug discovery to improving commercial effectiveness with data and intelligent solutions. This ebook also explores:
- Industry-leading solutions on Snowflake Marketplace from partners
- The benefits of tapping into the industry’s growing connected ecosystem of solutions
- Essential questions to ask before adopting a solution
- The advantages of becoming a Snowflake Marketplace partner