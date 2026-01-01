The Essential Guide to
Unstructured Data for
Generative AI and Agents
Unstructured data — from emails and documents to videos and social media posts — constitutes as much as 90% of all global data. It represents a largely untapped trove of potential insights. Unfortunately, traditional data pipelines (ETL/ELT) were not built to handle the volume and variety of this data, making analysis complex and costly.
However, LLMs and gen AI have lowered the barriers and costs to unlocking this data, giving organizations new insights into their data and a competitive advantage.
Download your copy of “The Essential Guide to Unstructured Data for Generative AI and Agents” to learn:
- How to build an AI-ready pipeline in 10 steps to transform raw, unstructured data into a scalable, machine-readable asset for your AI models
- To understand how AI agents are changing the way data is leveraged by autonomously analyzing information, extracting key insights, and performing tasks like processing claims or predicting market movements
- How to move beyond single data types by combining information from multiple modes using data fusion techniques to unlock deeper, more reliable business insights
Download Now