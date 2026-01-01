Unstructured data — from emails and documents to videos and social media posts — constitutes as much as 90% of all global data. It represents a largely untapped trove of potential insights. Unfortunately, traditional data pipelines (ETL/ELT) were not built to handle the volume and variety of this data, making analysis complex and costly.

However, LLMs and gen AI have lowered the barriers and costs to unlocking this data, giving organizations new insights into their data and a competitive advantage.

Download your copy of “The Essential Guide to Unstructured Data for Generative AI and Agents” to learn: