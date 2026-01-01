Most enterprises developing AI in-house can't point to a return — and the bottleneck isn't the technology. In The AI Last Mile Problem, Futurum Research examines why enterprise AI stalls between pilot and production and what to do about it.

In this report, you'll learn:

- Why 53% of enterprises can't show ROI on in-house AI — and why the gap is organizational, not technical

- The four places the "last mile" breaks, and who should own each one

- How to evaluate embedded-engineering vendors using four contract "tells" that separate a real capability transfer from a slow subscription

- Five requirements to set before scoping, from a named business outcome to a transfer plan with names attached

Download your copy today.