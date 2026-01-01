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7 Ways Data Interoperability

Delivers Better Patient and

Business Outcomes in

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Exploring game-changing and innovative data, AI and apps success stories from leading healthcare and life sciences organizations

It’s never been more critical for healthcare and life sciences organizations to fully realize the power of data, AI and apps. In this ebook, we discuss the business and clinical challenges Snowflake has solved, from alleviating administrative burdens and reducing costs to improving patient outcomes and enhancing research insights.

This ebook also explores:

  • Why interoperability is imperative today
  • Success stories from companies such as Pfizer, Roche, Elevance Health and Curative
  • Key data and AI use cases solved by the Snowflake AI Data Cloud across the industry

 

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