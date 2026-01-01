FREE online community event
PostGIS Day 2026
One full day of open-source spatial computing, practical field stories, and live Q&A with the people building what comes next.
Thursday November 19 | 8:00 AM ET
Built for the people. Who think in place.
Welcome to PostGIS Day 2026
Calling all geospatial folks! We are celebrating open-source spatial computing with a full day of virtual talks from industry experts and users. Expect fast-paced talks with live interactive Q&As.
This is a completely free, virtual, global event and you're in total control of your experience.
- Date November 19
- Time 10:00 AM PT
- Place Online
Register for PostGIS Day 2026
Drop In & Out
Check the schedule and jump into the sessions that matter most to your stack—or stay tuned for the whole marathon!
Grill the experts
Use the live Q&A panel to ask our speakers and core contributors your most burning questions.
Join the chat
Connect with fellow geospatial developers in the chat, ranging from GIS beginners to database core developers.
Whoshould attend
Whether you tune databases, build models or ship maps, PostGIS Day 2026 is designed to meet you where you are.
Open-Source Enthusiasts
Eager to connect with the global PostGIS community
Database Administrators
Tune and scale PostgreSQL for spatial workloads.
Data Scientists & Analysts
Eager to connect with the global PostGIS community.
Geospatial Developers & Engineers
Write faster, cleaner spatial queries.
Call for Speakers
Have a PostGIS Story to Tell? We Want to Hear It!
Whether you’re a project maintainer, a GIS administrator, or a developer, we want to hear your PostGIS story.
We’re looking for speakers—from first-time presenters to community veterans—to share real-world breakdowns, performance hacks, architectural wins, and hard-learned lessons with a global audience of thousands.
- Talk length 25 Min
- Q&A 5 Min
- Format Virtual
- Audeince Global
Spatial SQL at Scale
Show us how you push millions of geometries through complex pipelines. Share your query tuning tricks, spatial indexing optimizations, partitioning strategies, and high-speed ingestion hacks.
Spatial AI, Vectors & Semantics
Where location data meets AI. Share how you're pairing PostGIS spatial indexes with pgvector, building AI agents that write and execute spatial SQL, or enabling semantic search over map features.
Cloud-Native & Lakehouse Spatial
Bridging PostGIS with the modern data stack. Case studies on GeoParquet, Apache Iceberg, cloud rasters, and using PostGIS as a high-performance connector to object storage and analytical engines.
Map Tiling, Routing & WebGIS
Deep dives into fast dynamic vector tile generation, topology management, custom pgRouting implementations, and seamless integrations with modern GIS tools.
Practical Field Stories
Real production post-mortems, enterprise migrations, urban planning systems, or disaster-response platforms where PostGIS serves as the bedrock.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does PostGIS Day work?
PostGIS Day is an online event that runs from afternoon in Europe until late in the day Pacific time to accommodate a global audience. Attendees are able to drop in and out as needed. A chat for all attendees and panelists is open as well as features for Q&A.
When is PostGIS Day?
PostGIS Day is Tuesday, November 19, 2026.
Why does PostGIS Day exist?
PostGIS Day is part of Geography Awareness Week and serves to highlight the features and uses of the PostGIS spatial database as a part of the GIS ecosystem.
Is PostGIS Day free?
Yes! This is a completely free, virtual, global event.
I’m interested in speaking at PostGIS Day – who should I contact?
Submit a talk here. Whether you’re a first-time presenter or a community veterans, we want to hear your PostGIS story.