NRF 2027Meet the Snowflake Team at NRF 2027
Check us out at Booth 4248
January 10-12, 2027 | Platinum Sponsors
Join Snowflake at NRF 2027: Retail’s Big Show, where retail leaders come together to explore what’s next and how data and AI can shape the future of retail.
AI Stage Session
Sunday, Jan 10, 2027 | 12:15–12:45 PM | AI Stage (Level 1)
The Agentic Retail Enterprise: from Unified Data Foundation to Autonomous Operations
Speaker: Leslie Lorenz, Snowflake
How leading retailers deploy AI agents that orchestrate supply chain decisions, power agentic commerce, personalize experiences, and optimize operations on a unified, governed data foundation, plus pragmatic steps from pilots to autonomous operations.
Big Ideas Session
Monday, Jan 11, 2027 | 12:30–1:15 PM | Exhibitor Big Ideas Stage 3
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