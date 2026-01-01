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MONEY20/20

Where money does business,data and AI do the work

Oct. 18-21 | The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas

Fraud models, real-time payments, agentic customer service: financial services teams are past the pilot stage and into production. Come find out what that takes. Snowflake experts are at Money20/20 all four days for sessions, demos and one-on-one meetings.

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LEADING BANKING AND PAYMENT PROVIDERS BUILD WITH SNOWFLAKE
Capital One logo
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Citibank logo
Mastercard logo
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SNOWFLAKE SESSION

Hear from Leaders Redefining the Banking and Payments Landscape

OCTOBER 21 | 9:15 AM PT | 20 MINUTES

AI-driven partnerships fueling PenFed’s success and enhancing member experience

Faster member support. Less manual work. Real labor savings. PenFed shares how its AI-driven partnership with Snowflake delivers actionable insights, stronger security and tech built to scale.

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SPEAKERS
James Schenck headshot

James Schenck
President and CEO, PenFed Credit Union

 

Anahita headshot

Anahita Tafvizi
Chief Data and AI Officer, Snowflake 

financial services ebook cover
EBOOK

Financial Services AI & Data Trends 2026

Discovery data trends helping payments leaders scale AI across fraud, risk, and customer experience with trusted data.
RESERVE YOUR TIME WITH SNOWFLAKE

Drop by the Snowflake lounge for conversations on where AI and data are taking financial services next

Connect with Snowflake experts, explore AI-powered data solutions and leave with clear next steps.

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money 2020 booth

*Visit Snowflake Spin the Wheel at Money 20/20 and be eligible for a prize. No purchase necessary to win. Limited time offer. While supplies last. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Valid in the United States only. Void where prohibited. See complete Terms and Conditions for details.