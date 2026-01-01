MONEY20/20
Where money does business,data and AI do the work
Oct. 18-21 | The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas
Fraud models, real-time payments, agentic customer service: financial services teams are past the pilot stage and into production. Come find out what that takes. Snowflake experts are at Money20/20 all four days for sessions, demos and one-on-one meetings.
LEADING BANKING AND PAYMENT PROVIDERS BUILD WITH SNOWFLAKE
SNOWFLAKE SESSION
Hear from Leaders Redefining the Banking and Payments Landscape
OCTOBER 21 | 9:15 AM PT | 20 MINUTES
AI-driven partnerships fueling PenFed’s success and enhancing member experience
Faster member support. Less manual work. Real labor savings. PenFed shares how its AI-driven partnership with Snowflake delivers actionable insights, stronger security and tech built to scale.
SPEAKERS
James Schenck
President and CEO, PenFed Credit Union
Anahita Tafvizi
Chief Data and AI Officer, Snowflake
RESERVE YOUR TIME WITH SNOWFLAKE
Drop by the Snowflake lounge for conversations on where AI and data are taking financial services next
Connect with Snowflake experts, explore AI-powered data solutions and leave with clear next steps.