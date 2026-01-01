REPORT
The Value of Snowflake Training Report
Customer insights on the powerful ROI of Snowflake’s training programs
Employee training adds rocket fuel to organizations, and leading Snowflake customers know this firsthand. Snowflake surveyed hundreds of Snowflake training participants and people managers worldwide about how Snowflake training has transformed their organization.
Read the report to learn:
- Why over 94% of people managers said Snowflake training was effective
- The positive business impacts of Snowflake training, such as increased efficiency and innovation
- Why Snowflake training programs are transformative for employee career development
Download the Report