e-book
The GTM Leader's Blueprint for AI Transformation
The playbook for CROs and CMOs who are done experimenting: how to turn AI investment into revenue results
This ebook includes:
How to identify revenue leaks and address them with AI
- Snowflake's AI transformation story: the decisions, the learnings, the results
- The RAMP (Reveal, Architect, Mobilize, Prove) framework in action
- How to build the board case for your own AI investment
The AI Investment Isn't the Problem
Your sales team has AI tools. Your marketing team has AI tools. You may have run a pilot and the adoption numbers looked good. But the revenue forecast still looks the same.
The problem isn't the tools or the pilots. It's what happens after. Most organizations haven't built the foundation that lets AI move from proof of concept to revenue impact at scale: a shared intelligence layer that sales and marketing both operate from.
This is that story, from the leaders who ran it.
“Sales and marketing are one brain in two bodies. The classic friction between these departments is a growth killer. What AI gave us was a shared nervous system: one source of truth that both functions reason from, so the conversation shifts from whose numbers are right to what we're going to do about it."
Denise Persson
18 Months. Unfiltered
This is the account of how Snowflake's sales and marketing teams used AI to transform their revenue engine: the decisions, the mistakes and what ultimately drove results.
Improved win rates contributed to ~37% YoY revenue growth
38% less marketing spend
Estimated 5x ROI on the AI investment
That pilot is now the blueprint for how Snowflake scales AI-driven sales and marketing globally.
“There's a version of AI transformation where you end up with great demos, solid adoption numbers, and a forecast that looks exactly like it did before you started. The difference isn't the technology. It's whether you were honest up front about where revenue was leaking."
Jonathan Beaulier
The People Who Built It
Snowflake's CRO and CMO share the complete playbook alongside the EMEA sales and marketing leaders who ran the transformation on the ground. Plus, see the results achieved by our customers including:
How Sanofi gives every field rep an instant pre-call briefing
How Sainsbury’s and Nectar360 power retail media from a governed data foundation
How Novartis turns fragmented HCP data into precision field engagement
How TF1 went from five-day campaign reports to three minutes
How Intercom returned 2,000 sales hours a month to selling
If your board is asking what AI has actually done for the business and you're not ready to answer that yet, this is where you start.
Download ebook