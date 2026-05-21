For enterprises running mission-critical analytics on Teradata, the path to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud has long been constrained by a difficult tradeoff: sign another expensive, long-term renewal or take on a high-risk, multi-year rewrite. Today, that obstacle has been removed.

We are announcing the public preview of Datometry for Snowflake, a new approach to platform transition that allows you to more quickly exit Teradata.

Why now? Breaking the renewal cycle

Teradata customers today are under increasing pressure to make high-stakes decisions, often facing noncancelable, multi-year contracts with escalating costs.

At the same time, traditional migration approaches often require significant time, resources and introduce unacceptable risk to critical business operations. Years of embedded SQL, downstream dependencies and custom tooling make rewrites slow, expensive and difficult to execute without disruption.

Datometry for Snowflake offers a new option, one that eliminates the need for compromise.

Snowflake is the only cloud data platform that enables a true lift-and-shift from Teradata, running existing workloads with little to no rewrites and no downtime. With Datometry, you can transition to Snowflake with reduced migration risk and zero application disruption.

Repoint, test and transition in weeks, not years

The Datometry approach is built on speed, reliability and continuity. By virtualizing Teradata SQL behavior directly on Snowflake, Datometry makes Snowflake appear like Teradata to your existing applications, allowing them to run unchanged.

This enables a proven three-step path: