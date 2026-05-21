Announcing Datometry for Snowflake: Accelerate Teradata Exit to the AI Data Cloud
For enterprises running mission-critical analytics on Teradata, the path to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud has long been constrained by a difficult tradeoff: sign another expensive, long-term renewal or take on a high-risk, multi-year rewrite. Today, that obstacle has been removed.
We are announcing the public preview of Datometry for Snowflake, a new approach to platform transition that allows you to more quickly exit Teradata.
Why now? Breaking the renewal cycle
Teradata customers today are under increasing pressure to make high-stakes decisions, often facing noncancelable, multi-year contracts with escalating costs.
At the same time, traditional migration approaches often require significant time, resources and introduce unacceptable risk to critical business operations. Years of embedded SQL, downstream dependencies and custom tooling make rewrites slow, expensive and difficult to execute without disruption.
Datometry for Snowflake offers a new option, one that eliminates the need for compromise.
Snowflake is the only cloud data platform that enables a true lift-and-shift from Teradata, running existing workloads with little to no rewrites and no downtime. With Datometry, you can transition to Snowflake with reduced migration risk and zero application disruption.
Repoint, test and transition in weeks, not years
The Datometry approach is built on speed, reliability and continuity. By virtualizing Teradata SQL behavior directly on Snowflake, Datometry makes Snowflake appear like Teradata to your existing applications, allowing them to run unchanged.
This enables a proven three-step path:
Repoint: Point your existing applications that run on Teradata to Snowflake via Datometry without rewriting a single line of SQL.
Test: Validate performance, logic and performance SLAs in a live Snowflake environment while your business continues running uninterrupted.
Transition: Move to production without disrupting live operations or introducing risk.
"This is not just an insurance policy against our Teradata renewal, but an important capability for us to leverage to derisk our transition to Snowflake."
—VP of Data Engineering, Media and Telecom Company
A new path forward — no tradeoffs required
Most organizations approaching renewal are forced into a binary choice: renew and delay modernization or commit to a costly, multi-year rewrite. Datometry removes that tradeoff.
By running Teradata workloads directly on Snowflake unchanged, you can exit legacy infrastructure immediately while keeping your business running. This allows you to transition platforms first and modernize on your own timeline, without tying transformation to a risky, all-at-once migration.
Immediate escape velocity, modernization on your terms
Datometry changes not just how you migrate but when and how you modernize. By combining Datometry with SnowConvert AI, you can decouple your Teradata shutdown from long-term transformation:
Immediate escape velocity: Exit legacy hardware quickly and avoid costly, noncancelable renewals.
Modernization on your terms: Incrementally convert code into native Snowflake SQL over time without pressure or disruption.
This “lift-and-shift now, modernize later” approach allows you to start realizing value from Snowflake immediately while staying in full control of your transformation.
Key benefits of the public preview
Escape renewal pressure without a risky rewrite
Avoid being locked into another multi-year contract. Move to Snowflake faster and on your timeline.
Eliminate rewrite risk and keep applications running
No time-consuming SQL rewrites. No costly ETL or BI refactoring. Applications and dependencies remain unchanged.
Protect mission-critical operations with zero downtime
Keep reporting, analytics and operational workloads running with no disruption or regression.
Modernize faster on your terms
Move to Snowflake now to unlock AI and analytics innovation, then optimize incrementally over time.
Take the fast track to Snowflake
Don’t let renewal pressure or high-risk migration strategies dictate your roadmap.
With Datometry for Snowflake in public preview, you can exit Teradata without rewrites, downtime or disruption.
For detailed installation requirements and configuration steps, and to check if you are eligible to use Datometry, please contact your Snowflake representative.