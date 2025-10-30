Build Your Data Foundation
There is no AI strategy without a data strategy. Discover how Snowflake supports every stage of the data lifecycle—from ingesting and transforming data to governing, sharing and activating it—all in one unified platform.
The Snowflake World Tour is coming to Amsterdam to showcase the latest innovations driving business transformation with data, AI, and collaboration.
Explore new capabilities across the full data lifecycle, from a secure, scalable platform to smarter analytics, faster pipelines, and enterprise-ready AI. See how Snowflake makes it easy to use, seamlessly connected, and trusted by the world’s most data-driven organizations.
Immerse yourself in real-world strategies, connect with data leaders, and experience the latest in AI and apps—all in a day designed to inspire new ideas and empower bold action!
Modern applications and seamless collaboration are key steps on the path to enterprise AI. Learn how Snowflake empowers you to build intelligent, data-rich apps and connect teams, partners, and data across your ecosystem—setting the stage for smarter decisions and AI-driven outcomes.
See the newest capabilities in action and hear how organizations like yours are turning data into insight, action and growth.
Get practical strategies for applying trusted, governed AI and learn how to put Snowflake’s latest innovations to work right away.
Join local data leaders, technologists and Snowflake experts to exchange ideas and explore new ways to drive impact with data.