Skip to content
 

Snowflake World Tour Amsterdam

Step into the future of AI and Apps

AmsterdamOctober 30, 2025

Illustration of iconic buildings from around the world

The World of Data, Apps and AI Collaboration

The Snowflake World Tour is coming to Amsterdam to showcase the latest innovations driving business transformation with data, AI, and collaboration.

Explore new capabilities across the full data lifecycle, from a secure, scalable platform to smarter analytics, faster pipelines, and enterprise-ready AI. See how Snowflake makes it easy to use, seamlessly connected, and trusted by the world’s most data-driven organizations.

Immerse yourself in real-world strategies, connect with data leaders, and experience the latest in AI and apps—all in a day designed to inspire new ideas and empower bold action!

Agenda at a glance

VIEW FULL AGENDA

8:00 am

Registration, Breakfast & Networking: Kick off the day by picking up your badge, enjoying a fresh breakfast, and making valuable connections with fellow executives and local data leaders.

10:00 am

Opening Keynote: Get inspired as we unveil the latest innovations in the AI Data Cloud—and what they mean for the future of data and AI in your business.

11:45 am

Breakout Sessions: Choose from targeted sessions designed to help you strengthen your data foundation, accelerate AI initiatives, and build impactful data applications.

1:00 pm

Lunch and Expo Hall Exploration: Grab a complimentary lunch and dive into the expo hall, where Snowflake partners will be showcasing cutting-edge solutions and real-world use cases.

2:15 PM

Breakout Sessions: Return for another round of insights with sessions focused on unlocking speed, scale, and success in your data and AI strategies.

3:30 pm

Happy Hour and Networking: Wrap up the day with appetizers, drinks, and relaxed conversations with peers, partners, and Snowflake experts.

Why Attend

Discover

See the newest capabilities in action and hear how organizations like yours are turning data into insight, action and growth.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Activate

Get practical strategies for applying trusted, governed AI and learn how to put Snowflake’s latest innovations to work right away.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Connect

Join local data leaders, technologists and Snowflake experts to exchange ideas and explore new ways to drive impact with data.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Join us on tour

Register now

event Partners

Black Diamond

AWS
Coalesce logo
dbt labs
Fivetran
Immuta

Blue Square

Adesso
Cognizant Worldwide Limited
data iku
Datavault Builder
Deloitte
Domo
Ilionx Group B.V.
Microsoft Azure
Navara Consulting Services
Qlik
SDG Group in the Netherlands – A Division of Alten NL
Sigma
Tealium
ThoughtSpot

Event Details

Taets Art & Event Park
Middenweg 62 Hembrugterrein, 1505RK Zaandam, The Netherlands
OCT 30, 2025
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Join us on tour

Register now