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AI Data Cloud Services Partners

Migrations are just the start. Modernize data estates, make data AI ready and help your customers unlock outcome-driven AI solutions.

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Snowflake Unlocks 500 Hours for evolv

Overview

One platform built togrow your business

Increase your revenue streams

Earn more on every engagement by tapping into co-sell motions, deal registration and Snowflake-driven service delivery.

Gain a competitive edge

Harness Snowflake AI features to accelerate your delivery cycles, enabling you to deploy enterprise-grade AI solutions and drive actionable customer value in a fraction of the time.

Stand out with expertise

Win customer trust before the first conversation. Snowflake specializations and certifications prove your AI delivery expertise and set you apart.

Mutual Benefits

Your customers win when you partner with Snowflake

Snowflake gives you the tools, training and go-to-market support to deliver real results. Your customers get faster adoption, lower risk and long-term self-sufficiency.

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What you get What your customers get

Revenue acceleration

Global market access

Streamlined transactions

Sales alignment

Elevated positioning

Faster time to value

Growth levers

Market differentiation

Modernization

Enablement

Expert experience

Knowledge transfer

Faster time to value

Customers achieve ROI faster when they work with a Snowflake partner and proven playbooks to accelerate adoption.

Reduced risks and costs

Protect your customers from common pitfalls. Optimize query performance and right-size compute to reduce waste before it hits their bill.

Knowledge transfer

Equip your customer's teams with training and knowledge so they can confidently operate Snowflake on their own.

Strategic data modernization

Take complexity off your customers’ plate so they can focus on core business needs.

Get Started

Open up new revenue streams. Fuel long-term growth.

Join the Snowflake Partner Network

Join SPN and get access to the partner portal, deal registration and co-selling resources now.

Get trained and certified

Complete SPN Learn tracks and Snowflake University courses to build core expertise and qualify for partner incentives.

Start selling with Snowflake

Register opportunities, connect with Snowflake sellers and access training funding, marketing resources and sales support now.

Become a partner

Join over 14,000 partners that are growing their business on Snowflake

More to explore

Discover Snowflake Partner Network resources and programs

Snowflake Partner Directory

Explore Snowflake partners to find the right solutions for your data, AI and application needs. Filter by industry, use case and expertise to accelerate outcomes and drive measurable results.

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Browse the Partner & Customer Value Blog

From AI and application strategies to real-world success stories, the Snowflake blog explores what’s possible with data.

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Snowflake Partner Network

Frequently Asked Questions

The most common questions about the Snowflake Partner Network, answered here.

Sign up at spn.snowflake.com and select the AI Data Cloud Services Partner track.

AI Data Cloud Services Partners are organized into three tiers — Select, Premier and Elite. Your tier reflects your certifications, closed pipeline, deal registrations and customer success stories. Higher tiers come with greater co-sell support, marketing investment and program benefits.

Snowflake offers advanced tracks for Engineer, Architect, Analyst and Scientist roles. Growing certifications allows partners to grow within the partner program tiers and unlock more benefits.

Submit deals and register services in the partner portal to unlock co-sell status, get solution support and qualify for funding and incentives.

Your marketing support scales as your Snowflake business grows. Qualified partners can access funding and joint campaigns such as webinars, case studies and blog features. Tiered Snowflake partners also benefit from exposure in the Snowflake Partner Directory and opportunities to participate in Snowflake-hosted events.

There is no fee to join or be a Registered partner. Select, Premier and Elite partners each have an annual fee, due upon achieving the tier and unlocking relevant program benefits.

Where Data Does More

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