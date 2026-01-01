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Zenlytic

Headquarters: United States
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Zenlytic is the world’s first self-serve business intelligence (BI) platform, designed to transform how companies interact with their data. It combines intuitive dashboards, self-serve exploration, and a powerful generative AI data analyst, making it accessible for both data experts and everyday users.

Zenlytic empowers anyone within an organization to ask questions about their data and receive instant, actionable answers. This eliminates the need to wait for a dedicated data team, saving organizations valuable time—days or even weeks of analysis can now be completed in minutes.

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