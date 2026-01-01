Skip to content

Snowflake World Tour hits your city

See how leading teams deploy agents at scale. Find a stop near you. Register free.

Register now
All Partners
Versent logo
Workload Specializations
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 8
Snowpro Advanced Certification: 1
Snowflake AI Data Cloud Premier Services Partner badge
Premier

Versent, APAC

Headquarters: Australia
Website

Versent collaborates with customers to transform their businesses through innovative technology solutions, leveraging our deep expertise in Cloud,Data, Digital, Identity and Security, and Managed Services. Leading technology companies worldwide choose to partner with us for our exceptional people, culture, reputation, and outcomes. While we continue to grow, our foundational principles remain at the core of everything we do. Versent was established to achieve what others could not, epitomising our trademark of delivering unparalleled results through our unwavering commitment to excellence.

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.