Skip to content

Free Dev Day — June 25 — Virtual

Don’t just hear about AI — build it. Luminary talks and hands-on labs.

Claim my spot
All Partners
Valcon logo
Snowpro Core Certifications: 17
Snowpro Advanced Certification: 1
Snowflake AI Data Cloud Select Services Partner badge
Select

Valcon B.V.

Headquarters: Netherlands
Website

Valcon is an acronym for Value Consulting as value is the central focus of everything we do. We deliver sustainable transformation by combining technology, data, and consulting.

Making sure companies are in their best possible shape, and fit for the future; is the core of what we do. We identify opportunities and make them work. Thorough. Fast. Together. From strategy to implementation. From boardroom to shop floor.

In short, we are a no-nonsense consulting firm. For more information visit www.valcon.com

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.