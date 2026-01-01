Valcon B.V.

Valcon is an acronym for Value Consulting as value is the central focus of everything we do. We deliver sustainable transformation by combining technology, data, and consulting.

Making sure companies are in their best possible shape, and fit for the future; is the core of what we do. We identify opportunities and make them work. Thorough. Fast. Together. From strategy to implementation. From boardroom to shop floor.

In short, we are a no-nonsense consulting firm. For more information visit www.valcon.com