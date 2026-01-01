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Snowpro Core Certifications: 19
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 3
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Target Reply SRL

Headquarters: Italy
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Target Reply is the company of the Reply group specialized in delivering end to end Data & Analytics solutions.

Target Reply supports companies through a comprehensive consultancy process that spans from identifying business needs to designing and delivering solutions, leveraging innovative technologies in Data Architectures, Analytics, and AI.

With our services, we currently support several leading enterprises across various sectors, including banking and insurance, consumer credit, manufacturing, energy, and retail.

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