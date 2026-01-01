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Tableau Software, Inc.
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Tableau Software, Inc.

Headquarters: United States
Website

Tableau Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics environment that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management, scalability, and security to foster the sharing of data, as well as to improve the dissemination of information in an organization and promote enhanced decision-making. It also offers Tableau Online, a cloud-based hosted version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. The company sells its products directly, as well as through technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendors. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

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