StreamNative provides managed Apache Pulsar services and a cost-efficient Kafka-compatible streaming platform with deployment options, including Serverless, Dedicated, BYOC, and Private Cloud, on AWS, GCP and Azure. Learn more - https://streamnative.io/.

What guides us is a core belief that technology makes a real and positive difference. StreamNative is a leading provider of real-time streaming data solutions, specializing in Apache Pulsar, an open-source distributed messaging and streaming platform. Founded by core developers of Apache Pulsar, StreamNative offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that help organizations harness the power of data streams for scalable, low-latency data processing.

StreamNative Cloud, the company's flagship product, provides a fully managed Pulsar service, enabling businesses to deploy, monitor, and scale streaming applications across any cloud environment. With a focus on flexibility, reliability, and seamless integration, StreamNative also supports Kafka compatibility through its Kafka On StreamNative (KSN) offering, allowing enterprises to bridge the gap between Pulsar and Kafka ecosystems.

StreamNative’s platform powers diverse use cases, from real-time analytics and machine learning pipelines to log management and event-driven architectures. Notably, StreamNative integrates with Snowflake through its Snowflake Sink Connector, which leverages Pulsar IO to enable seamless data ingestion into Snowflake. This allows businesses to efficiently stream data into Snowflake’s cloud data platform for real-time analytics and reporting, enhancing data-driven decision-making.

By offering tools like the Snowflake Sink Connector and Pulsar Functions, StreamNative empowers developers to build scalable, efficient, and future-proof data applications across industries such as finance, telecommunications, and IoT.