Sonata Software, a billion-dollar modernization engineering firm with 38 years of expertise, delivers outcome-based services across cloud, data, managed services, dynamics, automation, and digital contact centers. Our 30-year Microsoft partnership positions us as a top-tier global ally, providing key Microsoft modernization services like:

1. Enterprise Modernization: Transition from legacy Microsoft apps, on-prem CRM, and F&O to Dynamics.

2. Compete Migration: Migrate from competing platforms, legacy (non-MS), ERP, apps on legacy stack, and legacy RPA to Microsoft business applications.

3. Continuous Modernization: Powered by Sonata's responsible first-AI platform, Harmoni.AI, offering consulting, LLMs customization & governance frameworks, Copilot build, and deployments.

4. Platform Modernization: Combining Biz apps, Fabric, & Azure, we provide data strategy assessments, business value assessments, data governance & MDM, AI and advanced analytics.

Serving 400 global Microsoft customers, including Fortune 500 companies, across North America, UK, Europe, ANZ, & APAC, Sonata holds multiple prestigious designations including GISV, lSP, CSP, ISV Dev Centre, SI, & Azure Expert MSP.

• Microsoft Azure Expert MSP with all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations

• and 10 advanced specializations

• Top 1% of Microsoft Dynamics partners globally

• 3500 professionals specialized in Microsoft technologies

• Featured & launch partner for Microsoft Fabric

• Winner of Microsoft US Eagle Award 2020 for new D365 customer acquisitions

• 20 years of co-creating Dynamics products & delivering customer support globally.

• Joint GTMs with Microsoft for D365 modernization, SFDC & RPA migration, Fabric, Gen AI & contact center migrations.

• Member of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications for multiple years

Recognitions

• "Star Performer" in the "Major Contender" category - Everest Group's Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services PeakMatrix 2023

• Winner of “Microsoft US Eagle Award” for winning new D365 customers

• Winner “Technology Partner of the Year – BizApps"

• Named Microsoft India Partner of the Year (2023) across three verticals

We deliver modernization-driven hypergrowth for our customers. Our deep differentiation in modernization engineering, powered by the lightning suite and 16-step Platformation™ playbook, ensures rapid transformation and competitive advantage to industry segment companies in BFSI, HLS, TMT, &RMD sectors.