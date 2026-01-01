Sonata Software
Sonata Software, a billion-dollar modernization engineering firm with 38 years of expertise, delivers outcome-based services across cloud, data, managed services, dynamics, automation, and digital contact centers. Our 30-year Microsoft partnership positions us as a top-tier global ally, providing key Microsoft modernization services like:
1. Enterprise Modernization: Transition from legacy Microsoft apps, on-prem CRM, and F&O to Dynamics.
2. Compete Migration: Migrate from competing platforms, legacy (non-MS), ERP, apps on legacy stack, and legacy RPA to Microsoft business applications.
3. Continuous Modernization: Powered by Sonata's responsible first-AI platform, Harmoni.AI, offering consulting, LLMs customization & governance frameworks, Copilot build, and deployments.
4. Platform Modernization: Combining Biz apps, Fabric, & Azure, we provide data strategy assessments, business value assessments, data governance & MDM, AI and advanced analytics.
Serving 400 global Microsoft customers, including Fortune 500 companies, across North America, UK, Europe, ANZ, & APAC, Sonata holds multiple prestigious designations including GISV, lSP, CSP, ISV Dev Centre, SI, & Azure Expert MSP.
• Microsoft Azure Expert MSP with all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations
• and 10 advanced specializations
• Top 1% of Microsoft Dynamics partners globally
• 3500 professionals specialized in Microsoft technologies
• Featured & launch partner for Microsoft Fabric
• Winner of Microsoft US Eagle Award 2020 for new D365 customer acquisitions
• 20 years of co-creating Dynamics products & delivering customer support globally.
• Joint GTMs with Microsoft for D365 modernization, SFDC & RPA migration, Fabric, Gen AI & contact center migrations.
• Member of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications for multiple years
Recognitions
• "Star Performer" in the "Major Contender" category - Everest Group's Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services PeakMatrix 2023
• Winner of “Microsoft US Eagle Award” for winning new D365 customers
• Winner “Technology Partner of the Year – BizApps"
• Named Microsoft India Partner of the Year (2023) across three verticals
We deliver modernization-driven hypergrowth for our customers. Our deep differentiation in modernization engineering, powered by the lightning suite and 16-step Platformation™ playbook, ensures rapid transformation and competitive advantage to industry segment companies in BFSI, HLS, TMT, &RMD sectors.