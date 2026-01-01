The Simon AI Agentic Marketing Platform helps marketing teams achieve true 1:1 personalization. It combines a composable customer data platform (CDP) with AI agents that operate directly in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to act as a marketer’s data and execution team. With Simon AI, marketers start with their goals, and AI agents uncover hidden signals, activate live customer, business, and contextual data, and automate execution across engagement channels. Brands like ASOS and SeatGeek trust Simon AI to launch campaigns faster, personalize at scale, and deliver measurable revenue growth. With Simon AI, even small marketing teams perform like large ones while working entirely on live data in Snowflake.