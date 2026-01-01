Scalefree International GmbH is a business intelligence consulting company, which stands for the implementation of data platform projects, and is specialized in the Data Vault 2.1 method.

Data Vault 2.1 is considered as a resilient method for the implementation of Enterprise Data Warehouse projects.

It is a holistic solution that supports the replacement of isolated applications and uses modern approaches to sustainably promote the structured development of dispositive data management solutions. Scalefree supports the planning and establishment of a suitable data infrastructure. Starting with the analysis, over the elaboration of the requirements of the customer up to the planning and finally the implementation of the project. This includes among other things the selection of software, according to the requirements of the customer.