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SB Technology Corp.
Workload Specializations
  • Data Warehousing
  • Analytics
  • Data Engineering
Snowpro Core Certifications: 12
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 2
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SB Technology Corp.

Headquarters: Japan
Website

SB Technology continues to achieve growth focused on its ICT service business. With the goal of promoting our customers' digital transformation, we provide a wide-ranging variety of solutions utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as cloud and security technologies, consulting, ICT education and training support, AI and IoT.

In the field of data utilization, we focus on AI, BI and DWH solutions in particular and by utilizing our extensive knowledge of Snowflake and AI/BI, we deliver scalable and flexible data management and utilization solutions that enable our customers to enhance their competitiveness in the market.

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