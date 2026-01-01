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SAP and Snowflake Unlock the Full Power of Data and Enterprise AI

Unify the world's most critical business data with the leading data and AI platform for the enterprise.

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Snowflake and SAP: Powering Enterprise AI with Unified Data and Context

More than 90% of the Fortune 500 runs on SAP. Learn how Snowflake helps put that data to work.

CAPABILITIES UNLOCKED WITH SAP AND SNOWFLAKE

Build a trusted, AI-ready data foundation

  • Simplify your data landscape with a business data fabric that provides a single source of truth for all data engineering, analytics and AI/ML workflows across the enterprise. 
  • Eliminate costly ETL pipelines and unnecessary data duplication with bidirectional zero-copy data sharing between SAP Business Data Cloud and Snowflake. 
  • Give users and agents a real-time view of SAP and non-SAP data, enriched with full semantics.
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Innovate faster with comprehensive data and AI capabilities

  • Build, deploy and continuously optimize intelligent applications faster with full access to relevant data. 
  • Run your data and AI workloads on the optimal compute and storage for the job —  all while preserving governance, interoperability and semantics.
  • Benefit from SAP Joule and Snowflake Cortex AI, with the flexibility to choose the right AI tool for every task.

Ground AI in trusted, semantically rich data

  • Simplify AI governance by preserving SAP data's business semantics and lineage in Snowflake Horizon Catalog.
  • Build more impactful AI and ML solutions grounded in semantically rich organizational knowledge with Snowflake as a trusted system within your SAP data landscape.
  • Maintain high-quality data and protect sensitive assets with fine-grained controls.
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Customer choice, without compromise

SAP Snowflake: An SAP solution extension

SAP Snowflake provides SAP customers the full power of Snowflake, delivered and supported directly by SAP. This joint solution offers a single, trusted experience that accelerates procurement and provides seamless access to the full-featured Snowflake platform through your existing SAP relationship.

sap solution extension
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SAP Business Data Cloud Connect for Snowflake

This offering empowers Snowflake customers with bidirectional zero-copy data sharing between SAP Business Data Cloud and Snowflake. Empower data and AI teams to work with semantically rich SAP data products in real time — without the cost and complexity of ETL pipelines.

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Request a meeting with the Snowflake sales team today!