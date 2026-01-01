Webinar
SAP and Snowflake Unlock the Full Power of Data and Enterprise AI
Unify the world's most critical business data with the leading data and AI platform for the enterprise.
CAPABILITIES UNLOCKED WITH SAP AND SNOWFLAKE
Build a trusted, AI-ready data foundation
- Simplify your data landscape with a business data fabric that provides a single source of truth for all data engineering, analytics and AI/ML workflows across the enterprise.
- Eliminate costly ETL pipelines and unnecessary data duplication with bidirectional zero-copy data sharing between SAP Business Data Cloud and Snowflake.
- Give users and agents a real-time view of SAP and non-SAP data, enriched with full semantics.
Innovate faster with comprehensive data and AI capabilities
- Build, deploy and continuously optimize intelligent applications faster with full access to relevant data.
- Run your data and AI workloads on the optimal compute and storage for the job — all while preserving governance, interoperability and semantics.
- Benefit from SAP Joule and Snowflake Cortex AI, with the flexibility to choose the right AI tool for every task.
Ground AI in trusted, semantically rich data
- Simplify AI governance by preserving SAP data's business semantics and lineage in Snowflake Horizon Catalog.
- Build more impactful AI and ML solutions grounded in semantically rich organizational knowledge with Snowflake as a trusted system within your SAP data landscape.
- Maintain high-quality data and protect sensitive assets with fine-grained controls.
Customer choice, without compromise
SAP Snowflake: An SAP solution extension
SAP Snowflake provides SAP customers the full power of Snowflake, delivered and supported directly by SAP. This joint solution offers a single, trusted experience that accelerates procurement and provides seamless access to the full-featured Snowflake platform through your existing SAP relationship.
SAP Business Data Cloud Connect for Snowflake
This offering empowers Snowflake customers with bidirectional zero-copy data sharing between SAP Business Data Cloud and Snowflake. Empower data and AI teams to work with semantically rich SAP data products in real time — without the cost and complexity of ETL pipelines.
our partners are ready
“Deloitte Consulting LLP and Snowflake are ready to help clients unlock new possibilities as SAP Business Data Cloud integrates with Snowflake. This partnership delivers the true power of a unified, real-time view of customers’ most vital business data, enabling them to streamline analytics and accelerate their AI adoption. Deloitte brings even greater value to this equation, leveraging our proven skills across SAP and Snowflake to confidently bridge ERP and AI confidently, with trust, scale, and speed.”
Som Suresh | Managing Director - Deloitte | Global SAP BDC Leader
“We are excited about the opportunity the new Snowflake and SAP collaboration represents for our clients. By combining Snowflake’s scalable AI Data Platform, SAP ERP and Business AI solutions and our EY teams’ deep industry experience, we look forward to helping our clients shape the true potential of their data where they need it most.”
Phillip Andriyevsky, EY Americas Financial Services AI and Data Leader.
“Snowflake and SAP coming together means a semantically-rich connected data ecosystem where analytics and AI can move faster. We're excited to fold the efficiencies into the suite of solutions Hakkoda and IBM offer our clients, helping enterprises turn their SAP data into a living foundation for AI-enabled business.”
Matt Florian, Snowflake SAP Analytics Practice Director IBM/Hakkoda
“The speed of reinvention is dictated by the complexity of the data foundation. The SAP Snowflake partnership eliminates one of the biggest roadblocks to enterprise value: the cost and risk of data duplication and complex governance. By delivering native, zero-copy access between SAP Business Data Cloud and Snowflake, this partnership guarantees both seamless, validated integration and a single source of governed truth. This radically simplifies the architecture, freeing up capital and data teams to focus entirely on innovation.”
Nick Millman, Sr. MD and Global Lead, Al-Data - Accenture
“Building an AI-ready business data foundation remains the cornerstone to drive our customers' transformation. SAP and Snowflake will enable clients to simplify their data landscape and provide users and agents a real-time view of SAP and non-SAP data enriched with full semantics that will unleash Enterprise-Ready AI for organizations and drive critical business benefits. The long-standing partnerships with SAP and Snowflake reinforced by Syniti's expertise in SAP Data migration will position Capgemini as a leader to drive intelligent decision-making for our clients”
Niraj Parihar | CEO, Capgemini Insights & Data Global Business Line and Capgemini Group Executive Committee Member
Contact Us
Request a meeting with the Snowflake sales team today!