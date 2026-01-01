“The speed of reinvention is dictated by the complexity of the data foundation. The SAP Snowflake partnership eliminates one of the biggest roadblocks to enterprise value: the cost and risk of data duplication and complex governance. By delivering native, zero-copy access between SAP Business Data Cloud and Snowflake, this partnership guarantees both seamless, validated integration and a single source of governed truth. This radically simplifies the architecture, freeing up capital and data teams to focus entirely on innovation.”

Nick Millman, Sr. MD and Global Lead, Al-Data - Accenture