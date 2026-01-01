Powerdata Solutions, S.L.

PowerData has partnered with Snowflake to bring our deep expertise in Data Management and Analytics to customers across various industries. With over 25 years of experience in delivering data-driven solutions, PowerData specializes in helping organizations leverage Snowflake's Data Cloud platform to optimize their data architectures, enabling advanced analytics and fostering data-driven decision-making. Founded in Spain, we have expanded our presence to Latin America with offices in Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Colombia. Our team of over 100 certified professionals has successfully executed projects in Data Warehousing, Data Integration, Advanced Analytics, Data Governance, and Cloud Migration, delivering value to more than 150 clients globally.