Silamir Group
Silamir Group's core mission is to "Craft sustainable transformation with people and technologies," aiming to be a benchmark innovator by hybridizing end-to-end consulting expertise with cutting-edge technologies like AI.
They strive to accelerate profound and sustainable corporate transformations for their clients by combining business and technological approaches, focusing on delivering measurable impact and fostering ethical and sustainable growth, with ESG and CSR principles at the heart of their strategy.