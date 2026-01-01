Nihilent Ltd.

Founded in 2000, Nihilent is a global consulting and IT services company that helps organizations turn technology ambition into measurable business results. Combining deep technology expertise with its patented MC³® change management framework, Nihilent ensures that transformation initiatives deliver sustainable value and lasting organizational impact. With over 2,800 associates across 15 global locations serving 1,800 customers worldwide, Nihilent brings together global scale, industry expertise, and human-centered thinking to drive successful business and technology transformation. As a Snowflake Select Partner, Nihilent enables enterprises to modernize their data ecosystems, unlock the value of trusted data, and accelerate their AI journey. By combining Snowflake’s powerful Data Cloud platform with Nihilent’s capabilities in data strategy, data engineering, analytics, data science, and AI, organizations can unify fragmented data, eliminate silos, and gain real-time, governed insights at scale. Our industry-focused approach spans BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, CPG, and Life Sciences, helping clients build scalable, secure, and AI-ready data foundations. The Nihilent–Snowflake partnership delivers business outcomes through innovation, accelerators, and co-created solutions powered by Snowflake technologies. From Agentic AI and adaptive intelligence to demand forecasting, conversational analytics, and intelligent automation, our solutions help organizations improve decision-making, streamline operations, enhance compliance, and accelerate growth. Together, Nihilent and Snowflake empower enterprises to transform data into a strategic asset and build future-ready, intelligent businesses. Learn more at www.nihilent.com.