Mphasis Corp

At Mphasis, engineering is in our DNA. We lead with design and architecture to deliver a portfolio of next-generation offerings and services that blend our deep domain expertise with cutting-edge technology. The emergence of the ‘digital platform economy’ has radically changed and opened new ways of how work is executed to create value. In a rapidly changing and intensely connected landscape, the spectrum ranges from organizations who are challenged to modernize their legacy data systems to those who look beyond data lakes, event processing, logical data warehouses, and ‘everything augmented’ to futuristic concepts of data intelligence. The need of the hour is a strategic partner who can deliver data transformation across various levels of maturity, enable seamless availability of data to generate real-time decision-making empowerment at all levels, and drive intelligent orchestration of information, insights and data and AI applications