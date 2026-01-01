MOURI Tech LLC

MOURI Tech specializes in technology innovation and digital solutions development. With technology consulting expertise and proven industry experience that is second to none, MOURI Tech is always at the forefront of helping customers redefine their digital strategies and accelerate their business transformation journey.

Established in 2005, MOURI Tech has evolved into a trusted global enterprise solutions provider for many customers from various industries. Our talent pool consists of a skilled and experienced workforce delivering consistent service excellence in Data Engineering & AI/ML as part of Digital Transformation, EPM, iERP, Managed and Infra services to customers across industries in various segments.

Headquartered in Texas (USA), MOURI Tech has delivery Centre of Excellence in India and offices in different continents. We are a CMMI-DEV/5 certified organization offering a wide range of IT services that cater to the digital needs of businesses of today and tomorrow.