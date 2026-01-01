Malam Team

MalamTeam is one of the largest and the leading IT services group in Israel, provides a comprehensive range of computer services in the field of information technology. It is known for maintaining quality standards, customer service, professionalism on international level. The group combines innovation and decades of experience in setting up, implementing and integrating information systems. MalamTeam offers distinctive integrated solutions for all types of hardware, software, database and communications platforms; each of its business units specializes in a distinctive area. This wide-ranging expertise allows it to formulate and provide an integrative solution on its own, offering its clients added value and helping them develop the technological advantages needed to advance their interests.