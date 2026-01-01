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SHI Solutions India Private Limited

Headquarters: India
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SHI India (formerly Locuz) based in Hyderabad is part of SHI International, a $16B global technology solutions provider with 37 years in business and 7,000 employees across 30 locations worldwide. HQ’ed in Hyderabad with a 26-year legacy, SHI India supported in building some of India’s most prestigious projects and today serves 600 customers with 900 engineering professionals across every major Indian metro. SHI India delivers end-to-end solutions in Cloud, AI/ML, HPC, Network Transformation, and Cyber Security across Enterprise, ITES, research, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, public sector, and startup segments — combining global scale with local engineering depth.

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