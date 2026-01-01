LearningMate Solutions Inc

As one of the largest EdTech organizations, LearningMate has successfully designed and delivered intelligent data dashboards and connections exclusively for K-12, higher education and workforce institutions. We can help you plan, develop and execute data integration and analysis projects, including connecting various sources of data (Student Information, HR, ERP, Educational Standards) to ensure an in depth overview of your entity, your learners, and your KPIs. We have helped numerous public and private educational entities build their data warehouse solutions from the ground up and have the Snowflake expertise to make your project a success.