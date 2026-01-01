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Launch Consulting, LLC

Headquarters: United States
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Launch is an AI-first digital transformation consultancy that helps F1000 customers harness the power of data, software, and AI to advance their business and compete. Our approach blends specialized industry experience with deep expertise in a local and global delivery model that supports all aspects of transformation. Unlike smaller firms, we offer scale and a wide breadth of capabilities. Unlike the giant solutions integrators, we are agile, flexible, and can move fast. We help our customers make bold moves with confidence to build their future state.

As a trusted Snowflake partner, Launch Consulting leverages the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud to enable businesses to unlock the full potential of their data. We specialize in designing and implementing scalable, secure, and cost-effective data architectures that empower organizations to break down data silos, drive real-time insights, and foster innovation. Whether it’s modernizing legacy systems or accelerating cloud migration, our partnership with Snowflake ensures that our clients can make data-driven decisions faster, scale effortlessly, and remain at the forefront of their industries.

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